Khatabook Layoffs 40 Employees In Pursuit Of Profitability

Khatabook reduces workforce: Bengaluru's fintech firm, Khatabook, implemented a fresh round of layoffs targeting employees in engineering, product development, and marketing departments, according to sources familiar with the situation. The layoffs affected both technical and non-technical roles, impacting various areas within the company, including engineering, product management, and marketing.

Employees affected by these layoffs received a severance package equivalent to three months' salary, along with extensions on their insurance coverage. The decision to streamline the workforce aligns with the company's efforts to achieve profitability.

In response to the media queries, Khatabook said, "In line with our profitability goals, we are reorienting some parts of our business which require us to operate with a leaner team on certain business lines. This restructuring has impacted 6 per cent of our 700 employees. All impacted employees have been provided with a severance package which covers 3 months of salary."

Employee benefits take the largest chunk

According to regulatory filings, in the fiscal year 2022, the company's revenue from operations surged fourfold to Rs 71.1 crore. However, its losses amounted to Rs 111.1 crore during the same period.

Notably, employee benefits constituted the largest portion of the fintech company's expenses, totalling Rs 101.1 crore, marking a 173 per cent year-on-year increase. Communication expenses came in next, reaching Rs 24 crore, a 200 per cent increase.

Khatabook is renowned for its bookkeeping app and lending platform, founded by Vaibhav Kalpe. The company was acquired by Kyte Technologies, another fintech player, in 2018.

The company's last valuation, as of August 2021 during its Series C funding round, stood at $600 million. It raised $100 million from prominent investors, including Tribe Capital, Moore Strategic Ventures (MSV), Alkeon Capital, Sequoia Capital, Tencent, RTP Ventures, Unilever Ventures, Better Capital, and others.