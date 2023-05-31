Kill Your Credit Card Debts With These 2 Financial Secrets

India's household debt has topped a startling $441 billion, according to the latest report compiled by CEIC Data. According to CEIC Data, India's household debt increased by 12 per cent yearly from $393 billion at the end of March 2021. It displays their collective financial obligation and sheds light on their total debt load.

Debt can be a heavy burden for both individuals and businesses. It can be debilitating to imagine being caught in a cycle of borrowing and repaying. There are, however, tried-and-true methods that can assist you in getting rid of your debt and opening the door to financial freedom. The Debt Avalanche and the Debt Snowball are two such effective strategies that can help get out of debt trap. You can control your finances and secure a future free of debt by using these strategies.



The Debt Avalanche Method:

The Debt Avalanche Method is a calculated strategy that tackles several debts at once while aiming to pay off the least amount of interest possible. Here's how it functions:



Step 1: List your debts first: Make a thorough record of every debt you have, including credit card balances, personal loans, student loans, and any other outstanding loans, to get started.



Step 2: Sort debts by interest rate: List your debts in order from highest to lowest rate of interest. You can concentrate first on the most expensive loans as a result of this prioritisation.



Step 3: Minimum payments: Ensure you make the minimum payments on all your debts to avoid any late fees and penalties



Step 4: Additional payments: Apply any surplus cash to the debt with the highest interest rate. Make these additional payments every month until the loan is completely paid off.



Step 5: Continue the Avalanche: After paying off the first loan, transfer the complete amount you paid towards it, including the minimum payment and any additional funds, to the debt with the next highest interest rate on your list. This enables you to continue the "avalanche" effect by paying off the subsequent high-interest loan more quickly. Continue doing this until all of your bills have been paid off, applying the funds freed up from each paid-off loan to the next debt on the list.



Using the Debt Avalanche approach, you can save money over time by paying off high-interest bills first. Even while utilising this way to pay off all of your debts may take some time, it is a potent tactic for people who are driven by long-term financial savings.

The Debt Snowball Method

The Debt Snowball Approach takes a different tack by putting an emphasis on early wins and gaining momentum through minor triumphs. Here's how it functions:

Step 1: List your debts first: As with the Debt Avalanche technique, start by making a thorough list of every debt you have.



Step 2: Sort by balance: Regardless of interest rates, arrange your debts from the smallest balance to the most significant balance.



Step 3: Make the minimum payments on all of your bills to avoid penalties, just like with the Debt Avalanche technique.



Step 4: Additional payments: Distribute any extra funds to the debt with the lowest balance. Make further payments until the balance has been settled.



Step 5: Apply the sum you were paying towards the first debt to the next one on your list once it has been paid off. This is known as the "snowball effect." As a result, there is a snowball effect that grows with each loan that is paid off.

Early successes offered by the Debt Snowball strategy provide it with a psychological edge by fostering motivation and momentum. People feel more accomplished and are inspired to continue the debt repayment process when lower bills are paid off initially.