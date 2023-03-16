Kishore Biyani Withdraws Resignation; What's The Future Of His Future Retail Empire?

The founder of Future Group, Kishore Biyani, who decided to step down from the position of director and executive chairman in the debt-strapped Future Retail (FRL), has taken back his resignation after certain objections were raised by the Resolution Professionals (RP). According to reports, he submitted his resignation on January 23.

According to the regulatory update of FRL, the resolution professional on February 1 objected to the resignation tendered by Kishore Biyani and requested him to withdraw the same. The resignation of Biyani required approval of FRL’s committee of creditors (CoC).

It comes after Biyani was asked by the All India Garment Manufacturers & Vendors Association to clear its due payments worth Rs 200 crore since 2019. The association, which consists of 350 members from Karnataka, Kerala, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Maharashtra, has also warned Biyani of legal actions if he fails to clear the pending payments. Biyani's group of companies took supply of garments from the association between 2019 and 2022, sources claimed.

According to reports, the FRLs RL on March 11 filed an application before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). It's being said that the application was against the current and former directors of the company for causing a loss of over 14 thousand crores to creditors. The resolution professional sought direction from the NCLT to deal with its directors.

Insolvency not limited to FRL

According to an order dated July 20, 2022, Future Retail is currently going through a phase of a corporate insolvency resolution process. The insolvency process for Biyani's group of companies is not only limited to FRL as Future Enterprise has also been admitted for insolvency resolution. The development comes after NCLT admitted the insolvency plea against Future Supply Chain Solutions.

A letter dated February 15 also suggests that InGovern Research Services, a corporate governance advisory firm, appealed to the monetary market regulators- RBI and SEBI to intervene in the completion of Biyani's group of companies forensic audit. It was revealed that more than 60,000 crores of public wealth has been destroyed by the companies due to wealth mismanagement. Now, as Biyani has refused to resign, it would be crucial on his part to gain back the market confidence by ensuring smooth transactions with the creditors.