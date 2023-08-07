Kitchen Budget Squeezed: Commodity Prices Soar 494% In 4 Months

In a span of just four months, households have felt the pinch of soaring commodity prices, leading to a significant impact on kitchen budgets. The most notable increase is in the price of tomatoes, recording a surge of staggering 494 per cent during the current financial year, reaching Rs 300 per kg in some regions. The sharp spike is attributed to irregular weather conditions affecting tomato cultivation.

However, the price hike is not limited to tomatoes alone. Potatoes and onions have also experienced double-digit increases, rising by 28 per cent and 18 per cent, respectively, during the same period. The upward trend is also not confined to vegetables, as essential commodities such as arhar dal, jaggery, urad dal, rice, moong dal, sugar, gram dal, and milk have all witnessed price increases ranging from 2 per cent to 18 per cent in FY24, according to data from CMIE Economic Outlook.

Commodity chaos continues with soaring commodity prices | Image credit: Unsplash

Furthermore, spices and condiments have seen price hikes since April 1, 2023. Ginger stands out with a remarkable surge of over 107 per cent, priced at Rs 12,997.90 per quintal compared to Rs 6,743.50 per quintal in March 2023. Other spices have also seen significant increases, with garlic rising by 76 per cent, turmeric by 67 per cent, pepper by 13 per cent, and coriander by 4.4 per cent.

Agricultural experts attribute the slower sowing activities for turmeric in major producing states like Maharashtra and Telangana to weather concerns, causing farmers and stockists to withhold their stocks in anticipation of further price rises due to lower sowing acreage and ending stocks.

Amidst these increases, there is one notable exception in the commodity landscape. The price of sunflower oil has experienced a decline of 14 per cent during the same period. Other oils, such as mustard oil, soya oil, palm oil, and vanaspati oil, have also seen reductions ranging from 3 per cent to 10 per cent.

On the other hand, the export market for spices has been thriving. For April-May 2023, spice exports reached 3,27,400 tonnes, a substantial 39.70 per cent increase compared to the same period last year. Coriander exports, in particular, shot up by an impressive 373 per cent to 36,932.86 tonnes, and turmeric exports also rose by 27.5 per cent, reaching 39,418.73 tonnes.

The reasons behind the fluctuating prices of these essential commodities are multifaceted, with weather conditions, sowing activities, and export demands playing significant roles, say experts.