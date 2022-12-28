Kochhar Duo, Dhoot's CBI Custody Extended; Remand Copy Reveals 'unknown Public Servants'

Trouble has mounted for former Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of ICICI Bank Chanda Kocchar, her husband Deepak Kochhar, and Videocon CEO Venugopal Dhoot as their CBI custody has been extended till Thursday, December 29.

Republic TV on Wednesday accessed the exclusive remand copy against the Kochhar duo and Venugopal Dhoot in connection with the ICICI loan fraud case where the Central Investigation Bureau (CBI) had sought two days custody extension for all three accused. The CBI has stated that the probe is at a crucial stage and a thorough investigation needs to be done to unearth the criminal conspiracy. The copy also revealed the involvement of unknown public servants and private persons which is currently under scanner and is being probed by the central agency.

In the remand copy, it has been stated:

Accused Chanda and Deepak Kochhar were arrested on December 23 and Venugopal Dhoot was apprehended on December 26. The Hon'ble court should grant 2 days of police custody of the accused Chanda Kochhar, Deepak Kochhar, and Venugopal Dhoot up to December 28.

The accused persons are required to be introduced thoroughly in the voluminous documents involved in this case for proper investigation.

The accused persons are also required to be further interrogated to unearth criminal conspiracy with other unknown public servants and unknown private persons.

The accused persons are required to be further confronted with each other to ascertain the material facts of the case.

The investigation of this case is continuing and the case is at a very crucial stage

In view of the facts and circumstances, police custody of Chanda and Deepak Kochhar, Venugopal Dhoot is required for 2 more days.

The medical examination of all the above three accused has been got conducted through Govt Medical Officer

Videocon-ICICI Bank Fraud Case

The Kocchar couple was summoned in connection with the alleged cheating and irregularities in loans sanctioned by the bank to Videocon Group companies. They were later arrested on Friday after the CBI stated that the duo was evasive in their responses and did not cooperate in the investigation.

Following this, Videocon CEO Venugopal Dhoot in was arrested on Monday

It is alleged that Dhoot had invested in Deepak Kochhar's company Nupower through his firm Supreme Energy a quid pro quo to loans cleared by ICICI Bank after Chanda Kochhar took over as the CEO of the bank on May 1, 2009. The ownership of Nupower and Supreme Energy changed hands through a complex web of shared transactions between Deepak Kochhar and Dhoot, the CBI had alleged.

In the FIR field in 2019, the CBI alleged that Chanda Kochhar sanctioned Rs 3,250 crore as a loan from ICICI Bank in 2012 and Dhoot invested crores just months later in Nupower. It further alleged that the accused sanctioned certain loans to private companies in a criminal conspiracy with others to cheat ICICI Bank.

Chanda Kochhar resigned as the CEO of ICICI Bank in 2018 after an investigation was launched into the case which was filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) citing a scam of Rs 3,000 crore. The case became even strong when an employee revealed that the Kochhar family had benefitted immensely through the deal with Videocon. Chanda Kochhar, however, who worked in ICICI for over three decades denied her involvement in the alleged scam. Apart from the couple, Rajiv Kochhar, her brother-in-law has also been grilled by the ED for his alleged links to the scam. The ED even raided the residences of all of those involved in 2019.

Moreover, the CBI revealed that six loans worth Rs 1,879 crore were sanctioned to Videocon and other private companies between June 2009 and October 2011. In 2012, these loans were declared non-performing assets in 2012 which caused a loss of Rs 1,730 crore to ICICI.