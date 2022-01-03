Kolkata-based GPT Healthcare Gets Sebi's Approval To Raise Up To Rs 500 Crore Via IPO

GPT Healthcare, which operates the chain of ILS Hospitals, has received the Securities and Exchange Board of India's (Sebi) nod to raise up to Rs 500 crore from an initial share sale. The IPO comprises fresh equity shares worth Rs 17.5 crore and an OFS (Offer for Sale) up to 2.98 crore shares by a promoter entity and an investor, as per the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP).

Under the OFS, GPT Sons will offload 38.05 lakh equity shares while 2.61 crores while the private equity company BanyanTree Growth Capital II LLC will sell 2.61 crore shares. The private equity company will be exiting the firm through the IPO.

GPT Healthcare had filed the DHRP in August. The ILS Hospitals operator obtained Sebi's observations on December 29, 2021. The issuance of observations letter by Sebi means a go-ahead for the IPO.

According to PTI's market sources, GPT Healthcare IPO is expected to fetch between Rs 450 crore and Rs 500 crore. The funds generated from the offering will be used for general corporate purposes and the purchase of medical equipment.

Currently, a 67.34% stake in GPT Healthcare is owned by GPT Sons and BanyanTree Growth Capital II, LLC holds a 32.64% stake in the company. SBI Capital Markets and DAM Capital are the lead managers to the issue. The shares are likely to list on BSE and NSE.

About GPT Healthcare

Kolkata-based GPT Healthcare runs a chain of mid-sized hospitals in eastern India under the brand name of the 'ILS Hospitals' and provides integrated healthcare services. As of September 30, 2021, it operated four multi-speciality hospitals with a total bed capacity of 556.

"All our multispeciality hospitals are specialized in advanced Surgical procedures, Gynaecology and Maternity services, Paediatrics, Orthopaedics, Neuro & Cardiac Sciences, Psychiatry and others," GPT group said on its website.

IPOs mania to continue in 2022

The IPO mania will continue in 2022 with nearly two dozen countries lined up in the queue to list till the March quarter. The first expected to come up with their IPOs in 2022 include LIC, OYO, SBI Mutual Funds, Adani Wilmar, Medanta, Delhivery, Ixigo, Emcure Pharmaceuticals.

The public offering of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India will hit the bourses in the January-March quarter of FY2021, the government had said. FMCG giant Adani Wilmar is also expected to enter the market in the March quarter.

Image: Pixabay