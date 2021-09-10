Last Updated:

Kotak Mahindra Bank Announces Festive Bonus; Slashes Home Loan Interest Rates To 6.50%

Kotak Mahindra Bank's home loan interest rates are reduced by 0.15 per cent (15 basis points) and now stands at 6.5 per cent. Earlier, it was 6.65%.

With a festive bonus for its customers, the Kotak Mahindra Bank has again announced a significant reduction in its home loan interest rates. According to a statement released by the private sector bank on Thursday, the home loan interest rates are reduced by 0.15 per cent (15 basis points) and now stand at 6.5 per cent. After that, the earlier interest rate, which stood at 6.65 per cent, now will be at 6.50 per cent per annum. However, the special interest rates will be available for a limited period offer for the festive season. It will be applicable from September 10, Friday and will end on November 8, Friday. Kotak Mahindra is known for announcing reasonable interest rates for its customers and remains one of the major competition in the market early.

Similarly, in October 2020, it announced a reduction in interest rates. As a result, the interest rate, which stood at 6.9 per cent, dropped to 6.75 per cent. Another reduction was seen in March 2021 with a fall of another 10 bps and stood at 6.65 per cent.

Speaking on the same to PTI, Kotak's President of Consumer Assets, Ambuj Chandna, said that the interest rates announced by Kotak Mahindra are the lowest in more than a decade. Further, lauding the bank's new announcement, she said that the incredible 6.50% interest rates will now help fulfil people's dream of making their own houses. Speaking on demand for home loans in the pandemic period, she said that the work from home culture and the need to stay at home has boosted the demand for home loans, and thus these rate cuts will help Kotak Mahindra customers among its rival banks.

