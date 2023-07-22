Kotak Mahindra Bank Profit Rises 67% In Q1; Other Income Jumps 140%

Country's third largest private sector lender, Kotak Mahindra Bank, on Saturday, July 22, reported net profit of Rs 3,452.30 crore in quarter ended June 30, marking an upside of 67 per cent from Rs 2,071.15 crore during the same quarter last year.

The sharp jump in profit came on the back of surge in other income. Bank’s other income rose as much as 140 per cent to Rs 2,683.26 compared with Rs 1,116.03 crore in the year ago period.

Kotak Mahindra Bank's net interest income or difference between interest earned on loans and interest paid on deposits rose 33 per cent to Rs 6,223.69 crore as against Rs 4,697.04 crore in the first quarter of last financial year.

Net Interest Margin (NIM) was 5.57 per cent for Q1FY24 versus from 4.92 per cent for the same quarter last year.

Bank's asset quality

Bank's asset quality saw an improvement as its gross non-performing assets (NPA) in absolute terms came in at Rs 5,909.24 crore versus Rs 6,378 crore. GNPAs, as a percentage of total advances, stabilised to 1.77 per cent compared with 2.24 per cent in the same quarter last year.

Its net NPAs came in at 0.4 per cent versus 0.62 per cent.

Kotak Mahindra Bank credit growth

Kotak Mahindra Bank registered healthy credit growth in first quarter of current financial year as its total advances increased 19 per cent to Rs 3,37,031 crore from Rs 2,82,665 crore.

Unsecured retail advances as a percentage of net advances stood at 10.7 per cent as of June 30,

2023 compared with 7.9 per cent in the year ago period.

Kotak Mahindra Bank shares ended 0.7 per cent higher at Rs 1,971, a day ahead of its earnings announcement.