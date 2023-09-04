Kotak Mahindra Bank Shares Trade Marginally Lower After Uday Kotak’s Resignation

Shares of private lender Kotak Mahindra Bank were trading marginally lower after its Managing Director and CEO Uday Kotak resigned with effect from September 1. Shares in Kotak Mahindra Bank fell as much as 0.77 per cent to hit an intraday low of Rs 1,757.30.

In a regulatory filing, Kotak Mahindra Bank announced that Uday Kotak has relinquished his position as Managing Director & CEO, effective from September 1, 2023, following his resignation, which was considered by the Bank's Board.

He voluntarily stepped down as CEO and expressed his commitment to serving the institution as a Non-Executive Director and a significant shareholder. Kotak Mahindra Bank's outstanding management team will carry forward the institution's legacy.

Meanwhile, the bank said Dipak Gupta, the joint managing director, will carry out the duties of the Managing Director & CEO until December 31, 2023, subject to the approval of the Reserve Bank of India and the members of the Bank.

Reflecting on the bank's journey, Uday Kotak recalled starting Kotak Mahindra 38 years ago with a small team and a dream to create an institution in India akin to global giants like JP Morgan and Goldman Sachs.

He highlighted the bank's growth, its role in job creation, and the value it has generated for stakeholders. Uday Kotak expressed confidence in the bank's continued contribution to India's transformation into a social and economic powerhouse, driven by trust and transparency.

Under his leadership, an investment of Rs 10,000 with Kotak Mahindra Bank in 1985 would be worth approximately Rs 300 crore today, highlighting the bank's remarkable journey from its modest beginnings to becoming a pre-eminent financial institution in India.

As of 1:18 pm, Kotak Mahindra Bank shares traded 0.06 per cent lower at Rs 1,770, underperforming the Sensex which was up 0.3 per cent.

