Kotak Mahindra partners with actyv.ai

Kotak Mahindra General Insurance Co. Ltd (Kotak General Insurance) today announced that it has partnered with actyv.ai to offer bite-sized insurance products to new-age Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) companies.

Kotak General Insurance will leverage actyv.ai’s AI- powered platform to provide insurance solutions to support the business sustainability of small businesses.This partnership will offer insurance products to the enterprise and close to one lakh supply chain partner ecosystem to focus on driving growth.

Kotak will offer OTC products

Jagjeet Singh Siddhu, Head of Multiline Business, Kotak Mahindra General Insurance Company Limited said, "We are excited to join hands with actyv.ai to offer small OTC products like health and commercial policy via end-to-end digital platform. We believe that technology plays a vital role in selling BFSI products to masses and businesses."

Raghunath Subramanian, Founder and Global CEO, actyv.ai said, “Through our partnership with Kotak General Insurance, enterprises on actyv.ai’s platform will now be able to offer group insurance to all of its distributors, retailers, and suppliers. As category creators, we will continue to build digital journeys, construct responsible and sustainable interventions with a special focus on ensuring business risks.”

What is actyv.ai?

actyv.ai is an AI-powered enterprise SaaS platform with B2B Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) and insurance, aimed at making business transactions faster and easier. Through its partnerships with financial institutions, actyv.ai enables enterprises, suppliers, distributors and retailers to grow.