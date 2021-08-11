Krsnaa Diagnostics IPO Allotment Today: Here's How To Check Allotment Status & Refund Date

The initial public offering (IPO) of Krsnaa Diagnostics closed on August 6. The IPO has subscribed 64.38 times and the allotments for the same will be done today, August 11, 2021. As per the market observers, the grey market premium of the company has been bullish since the public issue. Bidders can check the allotment status of the IPO via the BSE website or at the official registrar Link Intime's website.

The company opened its Rs 1,213.3 crore public offering on August 4. The initial offering included a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 400 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 8,525,520 by its existing shareholders. The IPO which opened with a price band fixed at Rs 933-954 per share, plans to use the net proceeds for financing the establishment of new diagnostic centres along with the repayment of the company’s existing loans.

Krsnaa Diagnostics IPO refund date

The unlisted shares of the company show great promise with nearly a 38 per cent high on the grey market. The shares were being trading at a premium of Rs 350-360 in the market. The allotment for the IPO will be done on August 11 and the refunds will be initiated by the company a day later on August 12. The shares will be credited to the Demat account on August 13 and will most likely be listed on the BSE and NSE on August 16.

Krsnaa Diagnostics IPO share allotment status

Krsnaa Diagnostics IPO allotment status can be checked online once all allotments are finalised by the company. The bidders can check via the BSE website or at the official registrar Link Intime's website. The allotment status can be checked from both computers as well as smartphones. The websites listed below will give accurate information about the allotments once they are finalised.

How to check Krsnaa Diagnostics IPO allotment status via BSE:

Login to the BSE website — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Enter Krsnaa Diagnostics IPO name

Enter application number

Enter PAN details of the bidder

Fill Captcha and click on ‘Submit’

How to check Krsnaa Diagnostics IPO allotment status via the registrar’s website:

Login to Link Intime India website linkintime.co.in/IPO/public-issues.html

Select Krsnaa Diagnostics IPO

Select either one of the three modes: Application number, Client ID or PAN ID

Enter ID (whichever one selected)

Fill Captcha and click on ‘Submit’

IMAGE: UNSPLASH/ SHUTTERSTOCK