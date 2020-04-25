KSRTC Waives Off License Fees For Commercial Establishments Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Amid the ongoing Nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of Novel Coronavirus, the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) on Friday announced that the licence fees for commercial establishments have been waived off for lockdown period.

The Corporation further mentioned that the license fees on mobile towers and ATMs will not be waived off. Apart from these two, the license fees have been waived off for all other commercial establishments.

"Licence fees for commercial establishments at bus stations, roadside refreshment stalls, advertisements on buses &passenger information system boards at bus stations (except mobile towers & ATMs) have been waived off for lockdown period," said the state road transport corporation.

India under lockdown

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 14 extended a nationwide lockdown until 3 May to contain the spread of the coronavirus. The announcement came on what was to be the last day of the initial lockdown, which began on 25 March.

Under the lockdown, only essential businesses - such as groceries and pharmacies - are allowed to remain open. City transport services are limited to emergency staff and those with special travel passes. All trains and flights have been suspended, with relaxations being afforded very gradually.

COVID-19 cases in Karnataka

The Karnataka state health department on Friday reported 29 new cases in the last twenty-four hours, the total number of positive cases has gone up to 474. The total tally is inclusive of 152 patients who have been cured and discharged and 18 patients who have died due to the deadly virus.

Coronavirus situation in India

The total number of positive Coronavirus cases across the country rose to over 23,452, including 17,915 active cases of the virus. So far, 4,813 patients are cured/discharged while 723 deaths have been recorded, as per data provided by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

(With inputs from agency)