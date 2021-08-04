Kumar Mangalam Birla Steps Down As Vodafone-Idea Ltd's Non-executive Director & Chairman

Telecom major Vodafone Idea Limited has informed on Wednesday that Kumar Mangalam Birla has stepped down as non-executive director and non-executive chairman of the board. At its meeting held on August 4, the board of directors of Vodafone-Idea Limited accepted Birla's request. Meanwhile, the board unanimously elected Non-Executive Director Himanshu Kapania as the non-executive chairman of the firm.

Last month, Kumar Mangalam Birla had written a letter to the Central government, offering to hand over his stake in Vodafone-Idea (Vi) to any public sector entity due to the "looming crisis" faced by the telecom operator. After his letter came out in public, the shares of Vi tumbled over 16% on August 4.

In his letter to Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, the Aditya Birla Group chairman had said that investors are not willing to invest in the company due to the obscurity on adjusted gross revenue (AGR) liability, an adequate moratorium on spectrum payments, and floor pricing regime above the cost of service.

"It is with a sense of duty towards the 27 crore Indians connected by VIL, I am more than willing to hand over my stake in the company to any entity- public sector/government/domestic financial entity or any other that the Government may consider worthy of keeping the company as a going concern," wrote Birla.

The former non-executive director holds around 27 percent stake in the Vi, while the telecom company's parent owns 45 percent of the stake.

Vodafone Idea's AGR liability

According to reports, Vodafone Idea Limited had an AGR liability of Rs 58,254 crore, out of which the company has paid Rs 7,854.37 crore while Rs 50,399.63 crore is outstanding. The company has self-assessed the dues to be Rs 21,533 crore. The Supreme Court on July 23 dismissed a petition seeking recalculation of AGR dues.

Meanwhile, public sector banks like Punjab National Bank (PNB) seem to have concerned over the recent developments in the telecom sector and the lack of clarity over them. PNB Managing Director and CEO SS Mallikarjuna Rao said on Tuesday that he would discuss with other banks the way forward after Kumar Manglam Birla’s letter to the government on offering his stake in Vodafone-Idea (Vi).

Vodafone-Idea Ltd's shares price tumbled on August 4 and closed at Rs 6.03, down by 1.37 or 18.51 percent. It has touched a 52-week low of Rs 6.03. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 7.30 and an intraday low of Rs 6.03.

Image Credit: PTI/Shutterstock