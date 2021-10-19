Kunal Shah's CRED Nearly Doubles Valuation To $4 Bn With Latest $251 Million Investment

Financial technology unicorn CRED's valuation jumped to $4 billion after it raised $251 million in the latest funding round, according to multiple media reports. The Series E funding round almost doubled the credit card payment firm's valuation. In April, the startup got unicorn status after Falcom Edge and Coatue Management infused $215 million, taking the valuation to $2.2 billion.

The latest funding round was led by existing investors Falcon Edge Capital and Tiger Global Management with two new investors Steadfast Capital and Marshall Wace. The other backers are Coatue Management, Sofina, DST Global, Insight Partners and RTP Global.

The Bangalore headquartered firm was founded by Kunal Shah in 2018. One of its main features is rewarding users for paying credit card bills through its application. Users can also make house rent payments on the application.

What is Cred App?

CRED is an online payments application that is linked to one's credit card. The app, available in Google Play Store and Apple's App Store, aims to reward users for credit card payments. The CRED app allows you to make payments via UPI, debit card or CRED cash balance. However, it should be noted that the application only accepts users with a credit score over 750.

CRED launches Cred Mint

In August, CRED ventured into the peer-to-peer lending market with a new feature, CRED Mint. The company had said that users participating in the new initiative can ear 'inflation-beating interest rates' at around 9% per annum.

"At up to 9 per cent interest, CRED Mint enables India’s most creditworthy individuals to be rewarded for responsible financial behaviour with a smarter way to make idle money work for them," the company had said in a statement.

"The power of CRED is our high-trust community. With CRED Mint, we are enabling members to leverage this trusted community to help one another in their journey of financial progress. We believe in enabling those who demonstrate responsible financial behaviour with the privileges they deserve. The product democratizes access to inflation-beating interest rates, and a frictionless, transparent, and delightful financial experience for CRED’s high-trust members,” Kunal Shah had said.

(Image: Shutterstock)