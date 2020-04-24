KVIC Procures 9500 Kgs Of Cocoons As Raw Material For The Khadi Industry Amid Lockdown

In a bid to provide direct benefit to the farmers and the Khadi industry struggling amid lockdown, the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) in Tamil Nadu purchased 9,500 kgs of cocoon worth over Rs 40 lakh as raw material for the Khadi Institutions (KIs). "The farmers are struggling because of the lockdown. Since we have now purchased cocoons worth Rs 40 lakh directly from the farmers, it must have benefitted them. And in return, the KIs also got raw material on time," said the Khadi and Village Industries Commission's Chairman VK Saxena.

"We buy silk cocoons from the state government regulated sericulture markets only. However, this time permission was required from the district administration and from the sericulture department for the direct purchase from the farmers," he added saying that the body was trying to get the permission to purchase another 8,000 kg cocoon soon.

KVIC stated that since a cocoon has a life of only five days, if not steamed within that period, the larvae would hatch thereby wasting the entire cocoon production leaving the farmers stranded without produce and income. Purchasing it at the right time would not only help the cocoon farmers but also the khadi institutions involved in the production of silk. The KVIC is looking to purchase another 8000 kg cocoon directly from the farmers soon.

The country is under a lockdown till May 3, which was extended last month to contain the spread of the COVID-19 virus. The total number of cases in Tamil Nadu so far is 1,683, including 908 active cases and 20 deaths, said the state's Health Department. The number of COVID-19 patients discharged following treatment in the state till now is 752.

(with inputs from ANI)