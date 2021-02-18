L&T Construction Arm Bags Major Contract With NPCIL, Builds Two Units

The construction arm of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Thursday said that it has bagged a contract worth up to Rs 2,500 crore for building two units of the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project from the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL). After NPCL's orders, L&T is planning to build five and six units.

“The construction arm of L&T has secured a significant order in the nuclear sector from Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd (NPCIL) for its heavy civil infrastructure business in India to construct the main plant civil works of the Kudankulam 5 and 6 units,” the L&T announced in a statement.

The Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant is India’s first Light Water Reactor (LWR) of six units with a generation capacity of 1000 MWe each.

In November last year, L&T secured a large contract to construct the country's longest road bridge across river Brahmaputra connecting Dhubri in Assam to Phulbari in Meghalaya. The contract was bagged by the company's subsidiary L&T Construction arm. As per the company, a large contract is worth Rs 2,500-5,000 crore.

Environmental concerns

Due to increasing pollution and harmful emissions all across the world, power plants are not preferred as a better option anymore and several leaders around the world have also criticized its usage. Instead, Solar plants are being preferred these days to curb pollution and to save the environment from hazardous effects.

(With inputs from ANI)

