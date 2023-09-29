L&T Secures An Order Worth Rs 7,000 Crore From MMRDA

Engineering and construction conglomerate Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Friday said it secured an order of over Rs 7,000 crore for designing and constructing an underground road tunnel between Orange Gate, Eastern Free Way to Marine Drive coastal road in Mumbai.

The project was secured by heavy civil infrastructure business vertical of L&T Construction from Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA).

In an exchange filing, the company said, “The major scope of work for project comprises of design & construction of twin road tunnels, using Tunnel Boring Machines (TBMs), connecting these tunnels to the existing elevated Eastern Freeway at Orange Gate near its southern terminal through transition ramps and to the Marine drive at Mumbai.”

The project alignment will run primarily under the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Road and is to be completed within 54 months, the statement added.

Engineering behemoth L&T has a market valuation of over Rs 4.26 lakh crore. The company is involved in engineering, procurement and construction projects, hi-tech manufacturing and services. It operates in over 50 countries worldwide.

As of 1:50 pm, the shares of the company were trading 0.70 per cent higher at Rs 3,033 per share, according to BSE.