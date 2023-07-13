L&T Supplies Components For Chandrayaan-3 Moon Mission

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) announced on Thursday that it has supplied various components for India's upcoming lunar mission, Chandrayaan-3. The company revealed that components such as the "middle segment and nozzle bucket flange" were manufactured at its facility in Powai, while the ground and flight umbilical plates were produced at its aerospace manufacturing facility in Coimbatore.

L&T's contributions in Space Endeavours

AT Ramchandani, Executive Vice President and Head of L&T Defence, expressed that the Indian industry is poised to play a larger role in space programs as the space sector opens up. L&T aims to leverage its long-standing association with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) to contribute significantly to future space endeavours.

L&T highlighted that all the subsystems were delivered ahead of schedule. Additionally, the company has been involved in producing hardware for previous ISRO missions, including Chandrayaan-1 and 2, Gaganyaan, and Mangalyaan.

Chandrayaan-3, India's third lunar mission, is scheduled for lift-off at 2:35 pm on July 14. It serves as a follow-up mission after the crash-landing of Chandrayaan-2 in September 2019, attributed to a software glitch.

L&T, a multinational company with a market value of USD 23 billion, specializes in engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) projects, hi-tech manufacturing, and services. It operates across more than 50 countries.

(With inputs from PTI)