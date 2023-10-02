L&T's New CMD Encourages Team Amid Strong Order Book And Market Cap Highs

L&T’s CMD optimistic: S N Subrahmanyan, the newly appointed Chairman and Managing Director of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) expressed confidence in the company's robust order book and highlighted the soaring market capitalisation and share prices in a recent communication to employees. Subrahmanyan urged the L&T team to remain driven towards achieving success.

In his inaugural message to the workforce after assuming the role of Chairman and Managing Director, Subrahmanyan underlined the commitment to endeavours that bring pride to both India and the global community. He underscored the importance of harnessing the potential of technology to enhance productivity and efficiency, emphasising the need to believe in its transformative power.

"We must believe in the power of technology and keep harnessing its tremendous potential to keep improving our productivity and efficiency," he wrote in the letter.

Timely delivery and safe way of work must remain a way of life: Subrahmanyan

Timely delivery and maintaining a safe work environment were highlighted as integral elements of the company's work culture. Subrahmanyan pointed out that digitalisation is profoundly impacting all aspects of business and urged readiness for the future. He acknowledged ongoing massive shifts in the business ecosystem, including energy dynamics and the growing prominence of sustainability, advocating for proactive preparedness.

"There are basic and massive changes occurring in the ecosystem, energy change, sustainability as a way of life...We must be ready to face it today and (I) am confident that together we will be able to do so but it demands clarity of thought, single-mindedness of purpose, a sense of oneness and an implicit belief in our collective worth and the ability to deliver," Subrahmanyan explained.

Summing up, Subrahmanyan stressed the necessity of clear thinking, a focused sense of purpose, unity, and a strong belief in collective competence to effectively adapt and excel amidst evolving challenges.

(With PTI inputs)