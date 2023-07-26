Larsen & Toubro Hits Record High On Q1 Profit Beat, Share Buyback Proposal

Shares of country’s largest infrastructure developer Larsen & Toubro (L&T) jumped 4.3 per cent to a record high of Rs 2,670 on Wednesday, a day after the engineering company posted strong quarterly results, helped by a robust order book, announced a share buyback and a special dividend.

L&T's results are often seen as a key indicator of capital expenditure in the economy due to the diverse nature and scale of projects under the company's portfolio.

The company's stock was the top gainer on the blue-chip Nifty 50 index.

That was after L&T reported a bigger-than-expected 46.5 per cent rise in quarterly profit and approved a Rs 10,000 crore share buyback along with a special dividend of Rs 6 per share.

L&T share buyback and order book

L&T will buy back shares at Rs 3,000 each, a 17 per cent premium to their close on Tuesday, and brokerage Jefferies said the buyback quantum showed L&T's confidence in its cash flow generation.

Another surprise was L&T's order pipeline worth Rs 10 lakh crore for the next nine months, which was 34 per cent higher year-on-year and more than the 14 per cent increase in last quarter, CLSA analysts wrote in a note.

"While its core E&C (engineering & construction) margin declined, its actions to improve return ratios and capital return should soothe nerves. We believe its margin will improve in the third quarter," CLSA added.

The company margins fell due to legacy COVID projects and higher staff costs.

The average rating of the 36 analysts covering L&T is the equivalent of "buy", and their media price target for the stock is Rs 2,724, according to Refinitiv data.

The stock was last trading 3.7 per cent higher at Rs 2,656.

