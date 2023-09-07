Larsen & Toubro Secures Rs 24,000 Crore Order From Saudi Aramco 

Engineering and construction giant Larsen and Toubro (L&T) Ltd has successfully secured two significant engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) orders as part of Saudi Aramco's second expansion phase of its Jafurah unconventional gas production project, as per media reports. The order from Saudi Aramco's Jafurah unconventional gas development project is about Rs 24,000 crore, reports further suggest. Additionally, L&T has been awarded a contract for constructing gas compression units, which is valued at $1 billion (Rs 8,321.47 crore).

What does the order include?

The main scope of work for L&T includes the development of a gas processing plant and main process units for the Jafurah gas project. Saudi Aramco has a $110-billion plan for the Jafurah gas project in the Eastern Province. Aramco has issued letters of intent to the contractors for various packages related to the project, with L&T securing a substantial portion of the work.

L&T classifies projects valued between Rs 1,000 and 2,500 crore as significant orders, while those in the range of Rs 2,500 to 5,000 crore are classified as "large" orders. Furthermore, L&T recently submitted bids for another package of orders worth $10 billion (Rs 83,215.5 crore) for the Saudi Aramco Safaniyah Gas Field project.

In June, L&T secured a significant order from the National High-Speed Rail Corporation for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Bullet Train Project.