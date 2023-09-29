Larsen & Toubro Wins Mega Order Valued Over Rs 7,000 Crore From MMRDA

L&T wins mega order from MMRDA

Larsen & Toubro Ltd has said that its Heavy Civil Infrastructure business vertical has won a mega order from Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), for the design and construction of an underground road tunnel project between Orange Gate, Eastern Free Way to Marine Drive Coastal Road in Mumbai.

According to the company filing a project is classified as "Mega" if its value is above Rs 7,000 crore.

"The major scope of work for project comprises of design & construction of twin road tunnels, using Tunnel Boring Machines (TBMs), connecting these tunnels to the existing elevated Eastern Freeway at Orange Gate near its southern terminal through transition ramps and to the Marine drive in Mumbai," the company said.

The project alignment, which will run primarily under the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Road, is set to be completed within 54 months.

"L&T has significantly enhanced its capability of building faster and reliable mass transit systems and this project is in line with our strategic goals," the company said.