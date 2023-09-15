Last Chance To Pay Second Advance Tax Instalment Today, Warn Experts

Advance tax instalments: Taxpayers across the nation are racing against the clock today as they have just one day left to fulfil their financial obligations by paying the second instalment of advance tax for the fiscal year 2023-24. The deadline for this crucial payment falls on Friday, September 15, 2023, and missing it could have serious financial consequences, including penalties under sections 234B and 243C, say experts.

Advance tax, a means for individuals and businesses to pay their taxes throughout the fiscal year in which income is earned, is divided into four instalments. By June 15, 15 per cent of the total tax liability must be paid. This is followed by a 45 per cent payment by September 14, which includes the June instalment. The liability increases to 75 per cent by December 15, encompassing the payments made in June and September. Finally, by March 15, taxpayers are required to have paid the full 100 per cent of their tax liability as per income tax law.

Eligibility for advance tax

Advance tax is applicable to any assessee, including salaried employees, whose tax liability for the financial year, after accounting for tax deducted/collected at source, amounts to Rs 10,000 or more. Individuals with income sources beyond their salary, such as rental income, capital gains, fixed deposits, or lottery winnings, are also obligated to pay advance tax.

However, there are exemptions. Resident senior citizens aged 60 or above, without income from business or profession, are not liable for advance tax. Salaried individuals with no income other than their monthly salary need not pay advance tax, as their employers already deduct applicable taxes from their paychecks.

Mode of payment

E-payment has been made mandatory for all corporations and individuals whose accounts require auditing under Section 44AB of the Income Tax Act, 1961. This section outlines the provisions related to income tax audits. E-payment is not only convenient but also ensures accurate credit.

Penalties for default

Taxpayers are urged to meet the September 15 deadline for the second instalment to avoid penalties. Any shortfall or default in paying advance tax instalments incurs interest burdens as per Section 234C. This section imposes a 1 per cent interest rate on the shortfall amount for each month of delay in payment. Additionally, there is a margin of up to 10 per cent allowed on the total tax liability.

If taxpayers pay less than 90 per cent of the assessed tax within the deadline, Section 234B requires them to pay 1 per cent interest for each month during the assessment year when the shortfall and delay continue. Experts say it's essential to note that even part of a month is considered a full month for interest calculation purposes.