Last Chance To Secure A Higher Pension; Deadline Ends Today

Tuesday is the last day to submit applications for receiving a higher pension based on your real basic salary. Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has set the deadline of July 11, 2023, for individuals to apply for a higher pension. This opportunity to increase pension benefits is the last one provided by EPFO, as previous deadlines have already been extended thrice. Therefore, experts are suggesting individuals to act promptly and avoid missing out on this opportunity.

EPFO has introduced significant changes to the process. Individuals can now directly apply through the EPFO's Unified Member portal, accessible via the "Pension on Higher Salary" option.

Previously, the procedure for submitting joint applications by employees was complex, requiring details of the joint option under para 26(6) of the EPF Scheme, 1952. However, recognising the difficulties faced by applicants in obtaining this document and considering the impending deadline, the Kerala High Court directed EPFO to simplify the online facility. This provision now allows employees to utilise options without producing the document under Clause 26(6).

The following documents may need to be uploaded:

Joint request and undertaking of the employer under paragraph 26(6) of the EPF Scheme, 1952 (if applicable)

Copy of PF passbook

Self-declaration confirming the member's commitment to paying the differential amount (along with interest) through their last employer in case of a shortfall

The requirement for a joint application under para 26(6) has been simplified.

"The PF passbook can now be uploaded as proof of PF contribution to higher wages, in the absence of alternate documentary proof. EPFO has released alternate options in a circular dated 14th June 2023, allowing wage details submitted by the employer, salary slips from the employer, and letters from the PF office as substitutes for mandatory validation proof," Arpit Suri, CA and personal finance expert explained.

"The streamlined online application process implemented by EPFO has significantly reduced the challenges faced by applicants. With the integration of digital technology, the experience has become more user-friendly and accessible, making the entire process smoother and more convenient," Suri added.

EPFO has received over 16.66 lakh applications for joint options as of June 26. Individuals who have not yet applied are advised to take advantage of this final opportunity before the deadline expires.