Late Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Concord Biotech Sets Price Band Of Rs 705-741

Late ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Concord Biotech has set a price band of Rs 705-741 per share for the share sale via initial public offering (IPO), according to papers filed by the company.

All you need to know about Concord Biotech IPO

The company plans to raise Rs 1,551 crore from the IPO which is purely an offer for sale by its selling shareholder Helix Investment Holdings Pte Limited which holds 20 per cent stake in the company, while late Rakesh Jhunjhunwala through his asset management firm RARE Enterprises held 24.09 per cent shareholding.

Concord Biotech IPO will open on August 4 and close on August 8 the objectives of the IPO are to achieve the benefits of listing the equity shares on the stock exchanges and to carry out the offer for sale of up to 20,925,652 equity shares by the selling shareholders.

50 per cent of shares in the IPO are reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 15 per cent for non-institutional investors and 35 per cent for retail investors.

Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Limited, Citigroup Global Markets India Private Limited and Jefferies India Private Limited are the book running lead managers of the IPO.

Concord Biotech is a R&D-driven biopharma company. The company is ranked among the leading global developers and manufacturers of select fermentation-based APIs across immunosuppressants and oncology in terms of market share, based on volume in 2022.

Concord Biotech has a Global presence. They are supplying their products to over 70 countries including the US, India, Europe, and Japan.

The company manufactures Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) through fermentation & semi-synthetic process and finished formulations. It started with a single product and has grown to become a wide-spectrum solution provider.

Concord manufactures fermentation and semi-synthetic-based products in therapeutic segments such as Immunosuppressants, Anti-bacterial, Oncology, Antifungals & others. This wide range of products has attracted customers across the globe. Concord also has a robust pipeline of products under development.

