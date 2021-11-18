LatentView Analytics IPO Allotment Today: Here's How To Check Status Online

LatentView Analytics IPO allotment is here and bidders can now check their IPO application status online. The allotment status can be checked by logging in at the BSE website or at the official website of the IPO registrar. The IPO of the business analytics service provider company was subscribed a total of 326.49 times. The IPO of Rs 600 crore received bids for 5,72,18,82,528 shares against 1,75,25,703 shares on offer, according to NSE data.

The LatentView IPO went live for subscription on November 10 and closed on November 12. The company had placed a price band of Rs 190-197 per share in order to aggregate up to Rs 600 crore. LatentView Analytics also raised Rs 267 crore from anchor investors ahead of the IPO. According to the Red Herring Prospectus, the proceeds from the IPO will be used for working capital requirements of the subsidiary LatentView Analytics Corporation, funding inorganic growth initiatives, investment in subsidiaries and general corporate purposes.

Check LatentView Analytics IPO allotment status at Link Intime:

Bidders, who wish to check their application status of the Latent view analytics IPO can log in to the official website of Link Intime.

Login to Link Intime's website— linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html

Select Latent View Analytics IPO

Enter PAN card details and click on search

Check IPO application status available on screen.

Check LatentView Analytics IPO allotment status at BSE:

Investors can also check their application status of the Latent view analytics IPO on the BSE website.

Login to BSE official website— bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Select Latent View Analytics IPO

Enter application number

Enter PAN card details and click on submit

Check IPO application status available on screen.

About LatentView Analytics:

The firm provides services ranging from business analytics and insights to data and analytics consulting, data engineering, advanced predictive analytics and digital solutions. It provides services to blue-chip companies in technology, industrials, CPG (Consumer-Packaged Goods) and retail, and other industries.

"LatentView provides a 360-degree view of the digital consumer, enabling companies to predict new revenue streams, anticipate product trends and popularity, improve customer retention rates and optimize investment decisions," according to the company's website.

