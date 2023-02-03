LIC Already Clarified Their Exposure In Adani Group, Says DIPAM Secretary

All the investments of the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) including in equities are made following the company’s 'risk management framework' and that these investments go into the government securities which are managed under 'concentration risk portfolio benchmarks', said Tuhin Kant Pandey, secretary at the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM)

"LIC has already made it clear and through a public notice of what their level of investments are and what is their value on a particular date of those investments," he said in an exclusive interview, referring to a recent statement by LIC. Notably, LIC on January 30 said it’s total equity and debt holding under the Adani group of companies is Rs 35,917.31 Crores as on December 20, 2022 and market value for the same on January 27, 2023 was Rs 56,142 Crores.

Investments as per risk management framework

The investments made by the LIC are following the company’s risk management framework and also under the overall framework of the insurance regulator Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority (IRDAI) said Pandey, "LIC can invest in equities because of inherent risk and as per the risk management framework. And within the overall framework of IRDAI which is the regulator," he told ANI.

Responding to query on the rapid erosion in the Adani group company shares Pandey said, "They go into the safe government securities called Gsecs and they also have some rated bonds and equity also they invest they have their investment strategy of going into different things and they have a concentration risk portfolio benchmarks (Sic)."

LIC investment following ‘concentration risk portfolio benchmarks’

He however clarified that he wasn’t looking into the Adani group issue as the matter is out of the scope of his remit to comment on any private company as DIPAM deals with central public sector enterprises.

"So I don't think that we can really say that the LIC is impacted this way or that way and whatever it is impacted from the stock price movements, they will be reflected in their books and LIC has already given a clarification. So beyond that, I can say and if you need further clarification you," Pandey said.

LIC investments in Adani group

The total value of Adani group company shares it has purchased over the last many years is Rs 30,127 crore, LIC said on January 30 and the market value of them is at Rs 56,142 crore as on January 27.

Notably, the LIC exposure to the Adani group is 0.975 per cent at book value with a total assets under management (AUM) of over Rs 41.66 lakh as of September 30, 2022, the insurance major said.

