LIC Assures ₹4 Lakh Maturity Sum On Investing ₹29 Every Day Under This Plan; Check Details

The LIC Aadhaar Shila plan is a non-linked, individual life assurance plan created specifically for women and girl children. If you invest Rs 29 every day, you can get an amount of Rs 4 lakh under this programme.

The plan combines protection and savings by providing financial support to the policyholder's family in the event of the policyholder's untimely death before maturity, as well as a lump sum payment at maturity for the remaining policyholders. Furthermore, this plan provides liquidity through its Auto Cover as well as a loan option.

The government-backed Life Insurance Corporation of India, or LIC, offers a wide range of insurance options for people of different age groups and backgrounds. Following bank and post office savings plans, LIC schemes are a popular option for Indians to save money, since they seek risk-free investments with a fixed amount of return at maturity.

Minimum Sum Assured Under LIC Aadhaar Shila Plan

The minimum basic sum guaranteed under this insurance is Rs 75,000, with a maximum basic sum assured of Rs 3 lakh under the LIC Aadhaar Shila plan. This indicates that the LIC Aadhaar Shila policy can be acquired for a maximum of Rs 3 lakh. This policy's maturity period can range from 10-20 years. Monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, or yearly premiums are available.

How to avail Rs. 4 lakh on Maturity in LIC Aadhaar Shila Plan

If you save Rs 29 per day, you can put Rs 10,959 into the LIC Aadhaar Shila plan in a year. For instance, you've been doing this for 20 years and started the plan at age 30. In this manner, you will invest Rs 2,14,696 over the course of 20 years, with a return of Rs 3,97,000 at maturity.

This programme is open to all women aged 8 to 55. This plan is only offered to people who have standard healthy lifestyles and have never had a medical examination.

Settlement Option for Maturity Benefit in LIC Aadhaar Shila Plan

Settlement Option is an alternative under an in-force and paid-up policy to receive Maturity Benefit in installments over a set period of five, 10, or 15 years instead of a lump sum amount. The installments will be paid in advance at yearly, half-yearly, quarterly, or monthly intervals, depending on the option selected, with a minimum installment amount for each form of payment.

If the policyholder has paid two full years of premiums, the insurance can be relinquished at any time throughout the policy term. The Corporation will pay the Surrender Value equal to the higher of Guaranteed Surrender Value and Special Surrender Value when the policy is relinquished, according to LIC.

