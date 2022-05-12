LIC IPO Allotment: How To Check LIC IPO Allotment Status Online? Check Details

After the rollout of its initial public offering (IPO), Life Insurance Corporation of India is set to make the share allotment on May 12. The LIC IPO that opened for subscription on May 4 closed on May 9. The investors are now keenly waiting for the allotment of the country's biggest-ever public issue.

The IPO, which was India's largest ever, was oversubscribed 2.95 times while closing bidding on May 9. According to the prospectus, the government expects to raise up to Rs 21,000 crore from selling a 3.5 per cent stake in the insurance company. Investors, who participated in the bidding, can check their share allotment status online now. Investors can check the allotment either on the BSE website or the IPO registrar’s website.

How to check LIC IPO allotment status online?

To check the LIC IPO allotment status on the BSE website:

Visit the official website of BSE- www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx.

On a page called 'Status of issue Application', click on the 'Equity' option.

From the drop-down menu, select ‘Life Insurance Corporation of India Limited’.

Fill in your application number and the PAN details.

Click on 'I am not a robot'

The status of the application will appear on the screen.

To check the LIC IPO allotment status on the registrar's website:

Visit KFin Technologies' website- ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/ipos.aspx.

Select ‘Life Insurance Corporation of India Limited’ from the drop-down menu.

Fill in other details and click on 'Submit'.

LIC IPO subscription details

The Life Insurance Corporation IPO was subscribed a total of 2.95 times on the last day of the offer period, helping the government mobilise about Rs 21,000 crore. According to the BSE, the portion of the offering kept for the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 2.83 times, receiving as many as 11.20 crore bids were received for the 3.95 crore shares earmarked for the segment. Meanwhile, the portion for the non-institutional investors (NIIs) was subscribed 2.91 times. The Retail individual investors’ portion also received bids for 13.77 crore shares as against 6.9 crore shares on offer, translating into an over-subscription of 1.99 times. The IPO which had a fixed price band at Rs 902-949 per equity share, is expected to list on the market on May 17.

Image: SHUTTERSTOCK/ PTI