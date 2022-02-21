LIC IPO: Chairman MR Kumar Avers PMJJBY Policyholders Are Eligible To Avail Quota Benefits

MR Kumar, the chairman of the Life Insurance Corporation of India, on Monday, informed that Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY) policyholders are eligible to avail the IPO quota benefits for the forthcoming LIC IPO. According to Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DHRP) submitted by LIC with SEBI, 10% of the LIC IPO will be reserved for LIC policyholders.

There are also speculations about discounts for the policyholders. However, the country's largest insurance company has not yet announced any plan for offering discounts in the proposed IPO.

In a virtual interaction with media persons, Kumar said, "I want to clarify that the policyholders of PMJJBY are also eligible to apply in our IPO as the scheme is offered by LIC."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched the PMJJBY insurance scheme for people in the age group of 18 to 50 years in 2015. It offers Rs 2 lakh death coverage. The premium is Rs 330 per annum. The scheme is being offered by the LIC and other life insurers who are willing to offer the product on similar lines with necessary approvals and tip-up with banks for this purpose.

LIC IPO: Offer likely to hit the market by March-end

IPO is likely to hit the market in the current financial year and the listing is likely to take place by March-end. "Valuation is currently going on and right now we can't predict how much money LIC will get by diluting its 5% state," Kumar said.

He said that LIC is well capitalised and doesn't need any fresh capital infusion. "Going forward, if there is any growth capital requirement, we will approach not only the government but all the shareholders."

The listing of LIC is crucial for the central government to meet the lowered revenue estimates of Rs 78,000 crore for the current financial year. So far, the centre has raised about Rs 12,000 crore from the privatisation of Air India stake sale in other PSUs.

10 merchant bankers, including Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) Pvt Ltd, Goldman Sachs (India) Securities Pvt Ltd and Citigroup Global Markets India Pvt India, to manage the mega IPO of the country's largest insurer. The government is also mulling to allow foreign investors to pick a stake in LIC.