LIC IPO Coming Soon: Check Issue Date, Price, Company Finances And More Details

The Initial Public Offering (IPO) of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) is one of the most anticipated IPOs in the Indian market. Earlier, it was revealed that the LIC IPO was unlikely to come up in the current financial year ending March 2022, as the valuation of the state-owned giant took more than anticipated time along with other preparatory works. However, top LIC officials have indicated that the insurer is all set to file its draft prospectus with SEBI (Securities and Exchange Board of India) this month.

Earlier, a senior official of the merchant bankers said that there were some issues that needed to be looked into with regard to LIC valuation. The LIC IPO requires vetting not only by the SEBI but also from the IRDAI (Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India).

LIC IPO date

LIC is expected to file its prospectus for IPO by the third week of January. The IPO is expected to roll out soon after the prospectus is filed with SEBI. As of now, the national insurer’s offering will come out by early FY22, making it probably the biggest one of the year.

LIC IPO listing price

The IPO will be one of the biggest of the year. The size of the offering is expected to be worth about Rs 1 lakh crore, making it the biggest equity offering in the Indian stock market history. According to market experts, the expected price band of the LIC's public offering could be anywhere between Rs 400 to Rs 500. According to PTI,

Speaking about disinvestment, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had earlier said that the government was progressing well. "The tying up of loose ends among the bureaucracy and different departments consumes its own time and that is what we are trying to speed up," she had said. In July, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) had given its in-principle approval for the listing of LIC. Ten merchant bankers have also been appointed by the government for the transaction.

Earlier in 2021, the government had amended Life Insurance Corporation Act, 1956 to facilitate the listing. As per the amendment, the centre will hold at least 75% in the state-owned insurance corporation for the first five years after IPO, and thereafter, the government will hold at least 51% at all times after five years of listing.

Image: PTI/ SHUTTERSTOCK