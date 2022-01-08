Last Updated:

LIC IPO Coming Soon: Finance Minister Sitharaman Reviews Progress On Planned Mega IPO

The Initial Public Offering (IPO) of LIC is crucial for the government to meet the disinvestment target of Rs 1.75-lakh crore set for the current fiscal.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman reviewed the progress of the mega Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) on Friday. The LIC IPO, will is likely to be the biggest ever in the country, is expected to be launched by March.

Nirmala Sitharaman review the progress of the government's planned disinvestment plan in LIC in New Delhi in presence of Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey, DFS Secretary and senior officials of LIC and Finance Minister, the government informed.

The Initial Public Offering (IPO) of LIC is crucial for the government to meet the disinvestment target of Rs 1.75-lakh crore set for the current fiscal (April-March). Till now, this fiscal, Rs 9,330 crore has been raised through PSU disinvestment.

In September last year, Centre had appointed 10 merchant bankers, including SBI Capital Market Ltd, Goldman Sachs (India) Securities Pvt Ltd, Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) Pvt Ltd,  Citigroup Global Markets India Pvt Ltd, JM Financial Ltd, BofA Securities, Axis Capital Ltd, ICICI Securities Ltd, Kotak Mahindra Capital Co Ltd, and J.P. Morgan India Pvt Ltd, to manage the massive IPO of India's largest insurer LIC.

Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas has been chosen as legal advisor for the IPO. The government is in process of deciding the quantum of its stake that will be disinvested through the public offering. 

The Centre is also considering allowing foreign investors to pick up stake in the insurance company. As per the markets regulator Sebi's rules, FPIs (Foreign Portfolio Investors) are allowed to buy shares in the public offering. However, since, the LIC act has no provision for international investments, there is a need to align the upcoming IPO with Sebi norms.

LIC IPO date and price

LIC is expected to file its draft papers for IPO with Sebi by the third week of January. The issue is likely to roll out soon after the prospectus is filed with the market regulator. As of now, the IPO is likely to be listed by March. 

Last year, the government had amended LIC Act, 1956 to facilitate the listing. As per the amendment, the Cent will hold at least 75% in the LIC for the first five years after IPO, and after that, the government needs to hold at least 51% at all times. 

