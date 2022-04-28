LIC IPO Discount For Policyholders: Here's How Much Discount LIC Policyholders Will Get

The country’s largest insurance company Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) will launch its initial public offering (IPO) on May 4. With the listing, the government is looking to raise Rs 21,000 crore by diluting 3.5% of its stake entirely through an offer for sale. Interestingly, the LIC IPO will be the biggest public offering to date.

Earlier on Wednesday, the LIC IPO Share price was announced at Rs 902-949 per share for its Rs 21,000 crore offer. It will be open for subscription from May 4 to May 9. Following this, it also informed that 10% of the issue size is being reserved for policyholders. Now, LIC has also announced a special discount for its policyholders.

LIC IPO discount for policyholders

According to the life insurer’s red herring prospectus (RHP), a special discount of Rs 45 is being offered to retail investors and employees of LIC applying for the IPO. Meanwhile, a discount of Rs 60 per share is being offered to the company’s policyholders. LIC with its offer is called on its 30 crore policyholders to pick up the IPO at a discounted rate.

To avail of the special discount under policyholder reservation, one should have their PAN number linked with the LIC policy. However, the date to link the two has already expired. Those who failed to link PAN to their policy under the deadline can still apply to get a retail investor discount of Rs 45 under the retail investors' quota. A total of 2.21 crore shares have been reserved for LIC policyholders while another 15.81 lakh are kept aside for employees.

“A policyholder of our Corporation was required to ensure that his/her PAN details are updated in the policy records of our Corporation at the earliest. A policyholder who did not update his/her PAN details with our Corporation before the expiry of two weeks from the date of the filing of the Draft Red Herring Prospectus with SEBI (i.e., by February 28, 2022) shall not be considered an Eligible Policyholder,” LIC states in its red herring prospectus (RHP).

Speaking about the upcoming IPO, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey said the listing of LIC is part of the long-term strategic vision of the government. He mentioned that it will highly enhance the value of the corporation in the long run. According to the government, LIC will be long-term value creation for investors and policyholders.

(With PTI inputs)

Image: SHUTTERSTOCK/ PIXABAY