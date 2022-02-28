LIC IPO: Last Date To Link Policies With PAN Is Today; See Step-by-step Guide Of Process

Quick links:
Image: PTI/Shutterstock
The Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Initial Public Offer (IPO) which is described as India's largest IPO is all set to be open the issue for the public in March. The LIC had filed DRHP with SEBI on February 13, 2022. As per the company, 10 per cent of the shares of the company will be reserved for the LIC policyholders, as per LIC IPO DRHP. The policyholders, in order to claim this benefit, will have to link their policies with Permanent Account Number (PAN). It is pertinent to mention that today, February 28, 2022, is the last date for linking LIC policies with PAN.
With simple steps, policyholders can easily link the LIC policies with PAN as it is not complicated at all.
*Make sure to keep the PAN card the list of policies to be linked in handy
In this regard, it can be said that on Saturday, the union cabinet approved the foreign direct investment (FDI) proposal of investing up to 20 per cent in LIC IPO.
In case of further details and queries, users can login to the official website of LIC at licindia.in
MR Kumar, the chairman of the Life Insurance Corporation of India, on Monday, informed that Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY) policyholders are eligible to avail the IPO quota benefits for the forthcoming LIC IPO. According to Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DHRP) submitted by LIC with SEBI, 10% of the LIC IPO will be reserved for LIC policyholders.
There are also speculations about discounts for the policyholders. However, the country's largest insurance company has not yet announced any plan for offering discounts in the proposed IPO.