LIC IPO: Last Date To Link Policies With PAN Is Today; See Step-by-step Guide Of Process

The Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Initial Public Offer (IPO) which is described as India's largest IPO is all set to be open the issue for the public in March. The LIC had filed DRHP with SEBI on February 13, 2022. As per the company, 10 per cent of the shares of the company will be reserved for the LIC policyholders, as per LIC IPO DRHP. The policyholders, in order to claim this benefit, will have to link their policies with Permanent Account Number (PAN). It is pertinent to mention that today, February 28, 2022, is the last date for linking LIC policies with PAN.

With simple steps, policyholders can easily link the LIC policies with PAN as it is not complicated at all.

LIC Pan link: Steps to follow

Log in to the official website of LIC at licindia.in

Select the 'Online PAN Registration' option which is present on the homepage

*Make sure to keep the PAN card the list of policies to be linked in handy

User will now have to click on the 'Proceed' option

Enter your e-mail ID, PAN number, mobile number, policy number and after entering the Captcha will have to click on 'Get OTP'

Enter the OTP received on the mobile number

Submit the form following which a message will be shown on the success of the registration request

In this regard, it can be said that on Saturday, the union cabinet approved the foreign direct investment (FDI) proposal of investing up to 20 per cent in LIC IPO.

In case of further details and queries, users can login to the official website of LIC at licindia.in

PMJJBY policyholders eligible to avail quota benefits for IPO, says chairman MR Kumar

MR Kumar, the chairman of the Life Insurance Corporation of India, on Monday, informed that Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY) policyholders are eligible to avail the IPO quota benefits for the forthcoming LIC IPO. According to Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DHRP) submitted by LIC with SEBI, 10% of the LIC IPO will be reserved for LIC policyholders.

There are also speculations about discounts for the policyholders. However, the country's largest insurance company has not yet announced any plan for offering discounts in the proposed IPO.