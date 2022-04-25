'LIC IPO To Open On May 4, Close On May 9 With 3.5 Per Cent Stake On Sale': Sources

Amid speculations, sources set a date of the Initial Public Offering (IPO) of the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India on Monday. The IPO is to open on May 4, and close on May 5, sources privy to the development told ANI. This meets the May 12 deadline to launch the IPO without filing fresh papers with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

SEBI has given its nod to the updated Draft Red Herring Prospectus, which lists a 3.5 per cent stake sale instead of 5 per cent as mentioned in the previous draft papers. The ongoing market volatility due to the Russia-Ukraine war has made it revise the DRHP and bring down the stake sale to 3.5 per cent.

LIC Board to meet this week

The government, which wholly owns the insurance company, plans to raise an amount of Rs 21,000 crore by selling around 22 crore shares- equivalent to a 3.5 percent stake. Previously, the government was expecting to garner over rs 60,000 crore by selling about 31.6 crore or 5 per cent stake in the life insurance firm to meet the curtailed disinvestment target of Rs 78,000 crore in 2021-22. However, even at the revised Rs 21,000 crore, the IPO will be the biggest-ever and exceed the record of Rs 18,300 crore by Paytm.

The LIC board, as per sources, will meet this week to finalise the price band for the IPO. Once finalized by the board, the issue dates, reservation and discounts would be announced on Wednesday, and mentioned in the red herring prospectus (RHP). RHP will be submitted before Sebi by April 27.

The stake sale was initially planned to be launched in March 2022, but the Russia-Ukraine crisis derailed those plans as stock markets were highly volatile.