LIC Mega Share Sale: Here's How Policyholders Can Apply For LIC’s IPO

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), has filed a Draft Red Herring prospectus (DHRP) for India's largest Initial Public Offer (IPO). With plans of giving discounts, the company has reserved 10% of the offer size of around 31.62 crore shares for its policyholders. As of September 30, 2021, there are 28.3 crore individual policies being serviced in India by LIC.

What is the bidding process for policyholders?

Those who will be eligible for LIC policyholders include those having one or more policies as of the date of the DRHP and bid/offer opening date and are residents of India. Under the ‘policyholder reservation portion’ category, they can apply for LIC IPO. They will have to ensure that PAN details are updated in the policy records of the company by February 28. A policyholder can apply only from his own Demat account. However, in this category, NRI policyholders or other policyholders residing outside India cannot apply.

LIC share price details

The maximum bid amount under the category will be Rs 2 lakh net of policyholder discount. Only those bids, which are received at the cut-off price or above the offer price, net of policyholder discount will be considered for allocation under this portion. Additionally, the Policyholders can bid through the Applications Supported by Blocked Amount (ABSA) including the UPI tool. The full bid amount will be blocked by the Self Certified Syndicate Banks (SCSBs) in the bank account of the ASBA bidder, or by the sponsor banks through the UPI mechanism, specified in the ASBA form at the time of submission. Policyholders can make payments based on the bid amount while bidding at a price within the price.

Policyholders using the UPI mechanism will have to submit their ASBA forms with coalition members, registered brokers, registrar and transfer agents or depository participants. Also, all ASBA bidders will have to ensure that the ASBA account has a sufficient credit balance.

Moreover, eligible employees bidding in the ‘Employee Reservation Portion’ can also bid through the open offer and the Policyholder Reservation Portion, subject to the eligibility criteria and applicable limits, and such bids will not be treated as multiple bids. An eligible policyholder bidding in the Policyholder Reservation Portion can also bid under the open offer.