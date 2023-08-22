LIC Purchases 6.66% Stake In Jio Financial Services

Jio Financial Services: Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) announced on Tuesday that it has acquired a 6.66 per cent stake in Jio Financial Services, the demerged non-banking financial services unit of the Reliance Industries led by Mukesh Ambani.

In a regulatory filing, LIC stated, "... Corporation has secured a 6.66 per cent shareholding in Jio Financial Services Ltd through a demerger process undertaken by Reliance Industries Ltd."

Jio Financial Services was listed on the stock exchanges on August 21, with the financial services company holding a market capitalization of nearly Rs 1.60 lakh crore.

Acquisition cost

LIC further noted that the acquisition cost of Jio Financial Services constitutes 4.68 per cent of the pre-demerged cost of Reliance Industries. The shares of Jio Financial Services were trading at Rs 239.20 each, a decline of 4.99 per cent and reaching the lower circuit limit for the second consecutive session on the BSE.

On August 21, the scrip made its debut on the BSE at Rs 265, marking a 1.20 per cent increase compared to the special price discovery session's fixed price of Rs 261.85 held last month. However, the stock later saw a decline of 3.85 per cent, reaching Rs 251.75 - its lower circuit limit.

(With PTI inputs)