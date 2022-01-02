LIC, SBI Mutual Funds And More: Four IPOs To Watch Out For In 2022

The IPO frenzy will continue in 2022 as nearly two dozen firms are lined up in queue till the March quarter, collectively looking to raise around Rs 44,000 crore through initial offerings. In 2021, 63 companies mopped up around Rs 1.2 lakh crore even in the shadow of a pandemic.

The firms that are expected to come up with their IPOs in 2022 include LIC, SBI Mutual Funds, hotel aggregator OYO, Adani Wilmar (Rs 4,500 crore), Delhivery (Rs 7,460 crore), Medanta (2000 crore), Emcure Pharmaceuticals (Rs 4,000), Ixigo (Rs 1,800 crore) among others.

Four IPOs to watch out for in 2022

LIC IPO: The IPO of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India will hit the bourses this year. The IPO will be launched in the January-March quarter of FY21, the government said. The expected price band of LIC's offering is expected to be anywhere between Rs 400 to Rs 500 and 10% of the issue size will be reserved for the policyholders.

SBI Mutual Funds IPO: Indian's largest lender State Bank of India informed last month that SBI Mutual Fund will come up with the IPO. The company plans to offload 6% state in the SBI Funds Management Private Limited to raise around $1 billion.

Adani Wilmar IPO: Adami Wilmar is expected to enter the market in the March quarter. The FMCG giant is planning to raise Rs 4,500 crore from the initial-share sale. The company defines itself as "one of the few large FMCG food companies in India to offer most of the essential kitchen commodities for Indian consumers, including edible oil, wheat flour, rice, pulses and sugar. Our products are offered under a diverse range of brands across a broad price spectrum and cater to different customer groups."

OYO IPO: OYO, which is waiting for Sebi's nod for IPO, is planning to raise Rs 8430 crore. It will join the list of new-era top firms like Zomato, Nykaa, Paytm and Policybazaar.