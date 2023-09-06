LIC Shares Soar Over 4.50%, Extend Winning Streak For Fourth Consecutive Session

Shares of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) traded about 4.70 per cent higher, gaining for the fourth consecutive day in mid-week trading. LIC, currently India's largest IPO to date, has reached its highest trading level since January of this year. The last time the stock gained for four consecutive days was in June this year when it registered gains for six straight sessions.

Bima Sugam

The current gains are accompanied by significantly higher trading volumes, nearly triple the 20-day average. In related news within the insurance sector, reports suggest that India's insurance regulator has set a new deadline of July 2024 for the launch of Bima Sugam and has established a panel of insurers for its implementation.

On a monthly basis, LIC shares have been on the rise for the sixth consecutive month. Interestingly, the stock has never experienced a 10 per cent gain in a single month since its listing.

Among the 19 analysts covering LIC, 15 recommend a buy rating, three suggest a hold, and one has a sell rating. Citi has set the highest price target for LIC at Rs 1,045, followed by Kotak Securities at Rs 1,000. Most other price targets are well below its IPO price of Rs 949.

LIC shares ended the session 2.65 per cent higher at Rs 677.50 on the NSE.