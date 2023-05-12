Loans On Bajaj Markets: Address Diverse Needs With 9 Products

Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, is a one-stop financial marketplace, where one can find a range of loans to choose from. Interested individuals can apply for secured and unsecured loans across nine categories from multiple lending institutions.

These loans are available at affordable interest rates and come with flexible tenures, ensuring users have a comfortable borrowing and repayment experience. Given below is an overview of the different types of loans one can get on Bajaj Markets.

Loan Category Quantum of Loan Repayment Tenure Personal Loan Up to Rs. 50 Lakhs Up to 6 years Business Loan Up to Rs. 50 Lakhs Up to 6 years Home Loan Up to Rs. 15 Crores Up to 30 years Professional Loan Up to Rs. 45 Lakhs Up to 7 years Gold Loan No Maximum Limit Up to 3 years Two-wheeler Loan Up to Rs. 10 Lakhs Up to 4 years Loan Against Property Up to Rs. 15 Crores Up to 25 years Home Loan Balance Transfer Up to the outstanding amount Up to 30 years Loan Against Property Balance Transfer Up to Rs. 15 Crores Up to 30 years Disclaimer: The details mentioned above are subject to change as per the lender’s policies.

Take a look at some of the top lending partners on the platform: • Bajaj Housing Finance Limited • ICICI Bank • LIC Housing Finance • Bajaj Finance Limited • YES Bank • Muthoot Finance • Fullerton India • Shriram Housing Finance • Union Bank of India • Shubham Housing Finance • Axis Bank • PaySense • PNB Housing Finance Limited • Fibe • CASHe • KreditBee • Home First Finance Company • L&T Financial Services Applying for a loan on Bajaj Markets is beneficial for a range of reasons including: • Multiple lending partners ensure applicants have choices at their fingertips and allows for easy comparison of options • Digital EMI calculators on the platform helps applicants forecast their EMIs before applying to plan repayment and adjust loan terms to suit their pocket • Free service to check CIBIL score allows applicants to track their creditworthiness to improve their eligibility for loans • Easy, fast and secure online application helps applicants get financing any time and from anywhere • Transparency in the process and charges helps applicants make informed decisions • Minimal requirement for documents makes the application process hassle-free All these features allow one to enjoy a seamless process to get quick access to funds to fulfil a range of requirements, such as: • Growing or running a business • Financing a vacation or a wedding • Meeting education expenses • Addressing medical emergencies • Home renovation • Purchasing a home or property • Buying a two-wheeler Through a convenient and intuitive digital process, applicants can choose the ideal loan to suit their needs on the Bajaj Markets. One can also opt for Home Loan Balance Transfer or Loan Against Property Balance Transfer facility to transfer their outstanding loan balance from one financial institution to the other.

About Bajaj Markets Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, and one of the fastest growing fintech in India, is a one-stop digital marketplace that offers multiple financial products across all categories - Loans, Cards, Insurance, Investments and Payments. Bajaj Markets has partnered with some of the most trusted names to offer choice to its customers and help them achieve their financial life goals.

Having started its journey as a fintech, Bajaj Markets has since then, built a very strong business as a techfin. Its technology services businesses are built on its core capabilities in consumer insights, technology and data analytics. Its first B2B SBU, Skaleup, has been created to become the leading digital technology services provider in India through deep domain expertise and execution capabilities.

Bajaj Markets has built a new business unit to become the preferred partner for digital technology initiatives across all group companies of Bajaj Finserv. Herein, the strategy is to align with digital technology roadmap objectives of all the group companies of Bajaj Finserv and offer digital technology services and platforms at market competitive rates.