Logistics Startup Porter Raises Rs 750 Cr From Tiger Global & Others In Series E Funding

In a key development, Tech-based intra-city logistics company Porter on Monday announced that it has raised Rs 750 crore in a funding round led by Tiger Global Management and Vitruvian Partners. The Series E funding round also witnessed participation from existing investors, Sequoia Capital India and Lightrock India.

As per reports, the company will leverage this capital infusion to strengthen its position, focus on talent acquisition and expand operations to foray into the top 35 cities of India by 2023, it added. Founded in 2014 by Pranav Goel, Uttam Digga and Vikas Choudhary, Porter serves over 50 lakh customers across 13 cities in India. Reports further said that it was accelerated by COVID-19-induced change in the shopping behaviour of customers to online commerce.

"The idea behind Porter was to solve the existing market gap between demand and supply by creating a tech-enabled liquid marketplace to drive better vehicle utilisation and service levels for our users...we have a chance to make a positive impact on the lives of over two lakh driver-partners," Porter CEO Pranav Goel was quoted as saying by PTI.

As per Porter, the drivers earn 30% more, while customers save 20% on logistics costs and have a better experience with lower wait times and higher availability.

In their official statement, they also added that Porter is one of the only logistics models that is 100 per cent asset light and has a negative working capital cycle. In a challenging market, Porter has developed excellent repeat driver and customer cohorts, demonstrating the platform's unique value, the statement added.

'Excited to partner with Porter': Tiger Global & Vitruvian Partners

"We are excited to partner with Porter as it reinvents and markedly improves intra-city logistics across India," Tiger Global Partner Griffin Schroeder said.

Peter Read, Cortex Partner at Vitruvian Partners, said Porter has built a leadership position frugally in the fast-growing intra-city market. Porter has consistently achieved triple-digit annual growth since its launch in 2014 and has been growing faster with scale as network effects play out, the statement said. IndigoEdge acted as the exclusive financial adviser to Porter in this funding round, it added.

(With PTI Inputs)