Long-term Investors Show Confidence In SBI's Infrastructure Bonds

Strong demand for infrastructure bonds sold by India's largest lender could push other banks to tap the market, as appetite from long-term investors shows confidence, merchant bankers said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, the State Bank of India (SBI) accepted bids worth Rs 100 billion ($1.22 billion) for 15-year bonds at a coupon of 7.54 per cent. The lender received bids worth around Rs 217 billion against a base of Rs 50 billion.

This was in sharp contrast to SBI's perpetual bond issuance earlier this month, where it accepted bids of only around the base size.

"The spread with corresponding government bond yield was only 13 basis points (bps) today, compared to 17 bps in the previous two occasions," said one of the bankers involved in the issuance, requesting anonymity as they were not authorised to speak to media.

"This shows improving investor appetite for SBI's papers."

Sixteen-year state debt is currently yielding 7.46 per cent on a semi-annual basis, which, if annualised, would be more than SBI's infrastructure bond yield, the banker added.

SBI did not reply to a Reuters email seeking comment.

Infrastructure bonds attract investors

In June, Kotak Mahindra Bank also successfully raised funds through infrastructure bonds, and according to merchant bankers, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank are expected to explore similar opportunities in the coming weeks.

"Long-term investors are keen to park money in high-quality senior bank debt. SBI's bonds provided a decent opportunity," said Venkatakrishnan Srinivasan, founder and managing partner of debt advisory firm Rockfort Fincap.

Since State Bank of India's (SBI) papers are highly liquid and easily tradable, the yield on their infrastructure bonds fell below the yield of corresponding maturity state debt, as explained by the banker.

A large state-run insurance company and a state-run provident fund house were among the major buyers and have cornered a chunk of the issue, while other insurance companies were also on the bid side.

"SBI is a marquee name, and we do not see such bulk supply regularly. Insurance companies have a lot of space to absorb such papers, which led to an investor rush," said a fixed-income head of an insurance company.