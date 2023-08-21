Looking For Home Loan? Check These 10 Banks For Cheapest Rates In August 2023

Home loan interest rates: The interest rates on home loans have been on the rise in recent months, but there are still some banks that are offering relatively low rates. Here are the top 10 banks with the cheapest home loan interest rates in India as of August 2023:

HDFC Bank

The RLLR (Repo Linked Lending Rate) for HDFC Bank is 8.50 per cent, which translates to a minimum interest rate of 8.5 per cent and a maximum interest rate of 9.4 per cent.

Indian Bank

The RLLR for the Indian Bank is 9.2 per cent, which means that the bank is offering a minimum interest rate of 8.5 per cent and a maximum interest rate of 9.9 per cent.

Punjab National Bank

The RLLR for Punjab National Bank is 9.25 per cent, which translates to a minimum interest rate of 8.5 per cent and a maximum interest rate of 10.1 per cent.

Indusind Bank

The RLLR for Indusind Bank is 8.5 per cent, translating to a minimum interest rate of 8.5 per cent and a maximum interest rate of 10.55 per cent.

Bank of India

With an RLLR of 9.25 per cent, Bank of India is offering a minimum interest rate of 8.5 per cent and a maximum interest rate of 10.6 per cent on home loans.

IDBI Bank

The RLLR for IDBI Bank is 9.1 per cent, which translates to a minimum interest rate of 8.55 per cent and a maximum interest rate of 10.75 per cent.

Bank of Maharashtra

Bank of Maharashtra has an RLLR of 9.3 per cent, which translates to a minimum interest rate of 8.6 per cent and a maximum interest rate of 10.3 per cent.

Bank of Baroda

The RLLR for Bank of Baroda is 9.15 per cent, translating to a minimum interest rate of 8.6 per cent and a maximum interest rate of 10.5 per cent.

SBI Term Loan

The RLLR for SBI Term Loan is 8.75 per cent + CRP, which translates to a minimum interest rate of 8.7 per cent and a maximum interest rate of 9.65 per cent.

Union Bank of India

Union Bank of India has an RLLR 9.3 per cent, which translates to a minimum interest rate of 8.7 per cent and a maximum interest rate of 10.8 per cent.





"These are the lowest interest rates offered by banks, and the actual interest rate you get may vary depending on your credit score, the amount of the loan, and the term of the loan. You should also compare the overall terms and conditions of the loan before you apply, as there may be other fees or charges that are not reflected in the interest rate," said Arpit Suri, CA and personal finance expert.

"When choosing a home loan, it is important to consider all of your options and choose the loan that best meets your needs. You should compare the interest rates, fees, and terms of different loans before you make a decision. You should also talk to a financial advisor to get personalised advice," he added.