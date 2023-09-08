Lotus Unveils Electric GT Sports Car As Part Of Mass Expansion Plan

Lotus, the British-based carmaker, has revealed its fully electric grand tourer (GT) sports car, the Emeya, in New York. This launch is part of Lotus's ambitious transformation from a niche brand to a mass manufacturer, with a goal of selling 1.5 lakh cars annually by 2028. Production of the Emeya is set to commence in 2024 at a factory in Wuhan, China, which is run by the Chinese automaker Geely. Geely jointly owns Lotus with Malaysia's Etika Automotive.

Features

Lotus Emaya | Image Credit: Lotus

The Emeya is expected to offer a range of just under 400 miles (640 km) and a price point that is comparable to Lotus's Eletre SUV model, which started production this year and is priced between £90,000 ($112,300) and £130,000 ($162,200). Chief Commercial Officer Mike Johnstone stated that the GT will incorporate luxury features to enhance long-distance driving comfort.

The Emeya has a top speed of 155 miles (250 km) per hour and features fast-charging capability, allowing it to add 93 miles (150 km) of range in just five minutes.

Lotus Emaya | Image Credit: Lotus

Johnstone said that Lotus is targeting consumers seeking something distinctive in an electrified GT-style sports car and anticipates interest from individuals transitioning from German brands and even Tesla.

"We expect, as we've already seen with Eletre, to see a number of people come over from German brands," Johnstone added. "We're already seeing people come over from Tesla as well," he said.

Traditionally producing around 5,000 cars annually since its establishment in 1948, Lotus has embarked on an extensive expansion strategy, fueled by investments from Geely and Etika.

Lotus' merger plans

Lotus Technology, encompassing Lotus Cars, is scheduled to go public this year through a merger with a special-purpose acquisition company, L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp.

Geely, a prominent car manufacturer with various holdings, is also considering the possibility of an initial public offering for Zeekr, its premium Chinese luxury brand. Additionally, Geely aims to transform the London Electric Vehicle Company, known for manufacturing iconic black taxis, into a high-volume, all-electric brand.

(With Reuters Inputs)