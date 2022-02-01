LPG Cylinder Cost Reduced By Rs.91.50; Huge Relief For Consumers Ahead Of Union Budget

In a big relief for consumers across the country ahead of the Union Budget, national oil marketing companies reduced the cost of the 19-kg LPG cylinder by Rs.91.50. The cylinder rates are revised on the first of every month in India. Thus, the price reduction will be applicable from today, i.e February 1 itself. As per sources, a 19-kg cylinder will now cost Rs.1907 in Delhi.

This is expected to help small establishments such as restaurants, eateries, tea stalls, etc. which constitute the largest user segment of the 19-kg cylinder. An Rs.100 hike in the cost of this commercial cylinder on December 1, 2021, had created uproar as it propelled its price to Rs.2101 in Delhi- which was the second-highest price of the 19-kg cylinder after 2012-13. However, the prices of the 19-kg cylinder were slashed by Rs.102.50 on January 1.

National Oil Marketing companies have reduced commercial 19-kg LPG cylinder cost by Rs 91.50 effective from today, 1st February. 19 kg commercial cylinder will cost Rs 1907 in Delhi from today: Sources — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2022

Expectations for Union Budget

The reduction in the cost of cylinders comes at a juncture when various sections of the society are expecting adequate relief in the Union Budget 2022 amid the dent to the economy on account of the pandemic. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the paperless budget at 11 am in Lok Sabha today. Sources told Republic TV that the Budget is likely to announce 100% Railways electrification by 2023.

Other likely announcements include - an increase in PM Kisan Yojana's allocation to Rs 6000 per annum to farmers, PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana to continue beyond March, Bullet train Delhi to Kolkata, Bullet train, etc. Sources also revealed that the Centre is expecting its direct tax revenue to increase by Rs 2.5 lakh crores this year, while indirect tax revenue to increase by Rs 80,000 crores. This is perceived as a setback for Indian taxpayers.

Sources further added that with the increased expectation the government's revenue will increase by Rs 3 lakh crore - passing $500 billion mark for the first time. The Centre is also looking to divest all of its stockholdings in PSUs, except a few strategic sectors. A day earlier, the Economic Survey tabled by Sitharaman projected GDP growth of 8-8.5% in 2022-23.