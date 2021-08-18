LPG Price Hiked By Rs 25 Per Cylinder: Check Revised Cooking Gas Rates Across Cities Here

Domestic cooking gas LPG's price on Wednesday increased by Rs 25 per cylinder. As per the price notification of oil companies subsidised domestic cooking gas i.e. LPG now costs Rs 859 per 14.2-kg cylinder in Delhi.

Notably, this is the second straight month of a price increase. Rates were hiked by Rs 25.50 per cylinder on July 1. Non-subsidised LPG rates were increased on August 1 by the same proportion, and now the subsidized cooking gas prices have been raised.

LPG's price in various cities of India

As per a PTI report, the latest increase in subsidised LPG price now has taken the cumulative rate hike since January 1 to Rs 165 per cylinder. The price of domestic cooking gas has more than doubled in the last seven years. The retail selling price of domestic gas was Rs 410.5 per 14.2-kg cylinder on March 1, 2014.

In Mumbai, a 14.2 kg LPG cylinder now costs Rs 859.5, while in Kolkata, it is priced at Rs 886. For people of Chennai, an LPG cylinder will now cost Rs 875.50, up from Rs 850.50.

However, diesel prices were cut by 19 to 21 paise across the country, while petrol prices remained unchanged, according to the price notification. This is the first change in price in over a month. Petrol continues to remain unchanged at Rs 101.84 a litre in Delhi.

Diesel rates have, however, been reduced to Rs 89.67 per litre from Rs 89.87. In Mumbai, the fuel now costs Rs 97.24 per litre.

Why Centre cannot reduce excise duty on fuel prices?

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday explained why the excise duty on fuel prices cannot be cut now. Nirmala Sitharaman had informed that the payments in lieu of past subsidised fuel pose limitations. As per Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Petrol, diesel, cooking gas, and kerosene were sold at subsidised rates during the Congress-led UPA government.

The then government had issued bonds to state-owned oil firms to make up for the difference in the artificially suppressed retail selling price of fuel and the cost, totaling Rs 1.34 lakh crore to the state-fule companies due to soaring international rates.

"These oil bonds and the interest thereon are being paid now," said Sitharaman as reported by PTI.

"If I did not have the burden to service the oil bonds, I would have been in a position to reduce excise duty on fuel. The previous government have made our job difficult by issuing oil bonds. Even if I want to do something I am paying through my nose for the oil bonds," Sitharam added.

With inputs from PTI

Image: PTI