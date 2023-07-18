LTIMindtree Shares Slip After Q1 Profit Falls Short Of Expectations 

LTIMindtree shares were trading 3.70 per cent lower intraday after it reported a lower-than-expected first-quarter profit. The lower-than-estimated profit was attributed to spending cuts by clients due to a challenging macroeconomic environment. The higher employee-related expenses also ate into the margins.

"During the first quarter of FY24, LTIMindtree delivered 8.20 per cent YoY revenue growth in Constant Currency. Our key verticals BFSI, Manufacturing & Resources, and Hi-Tech, Media, and Entertainment, which make up 75 per cent of our revenues, performed well. Our strategic programmes are bearing fruit, which is evident in the upward movement across our client buckets," Debashish Chatterjee, CEO and MD, LTIMindtree said in a press statement..

"The order inflow continued to increase and reached $1.41 billion in this quarter. Our operational rigour helped us achieve an EBIT of 16.7 per cent and a PAT of 13.2 per cent," he added.

LTIMindtree's financials

LTIMindtree's consolidated net profit after tax was up by 4.1 per cent to Rs 1,152 crore for the first quarter of FY24. The company reported figures of Rs 1,107 crore a year earlier. Analysts expected a profit of Rs 1,182 crore on average, as per Refinitiv IBES data.

The IT services and consulting firm saw less spending from the health, life sciences, retail, media, and entertainment verticals. The revenue from banking, financial services, and insurance segment verticals advanced just 4.2 per cent from last year.

Indian IT services companies have started earnings on a weaker note for the quarter ending June 30. Tata Consultancy Services has also warned of uncertain near-term demand. HCLTech and Wipro have also reported discretionary spending cuts from clients.

LTIMindtree's EBITDA margin fell to 18.8 per cent compared to 19.5 per cent last year. Its profit margins fell to 13.2 per cent from 14.5 per cent a year earlier.

As of 1:51 pm, shares of LTIMindtree were trading 2.48 per cent lower at 5,007.50 on the NSE.