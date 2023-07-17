LTIMindtree’s Profit Rises 4% In Q1, Misses Estimates As Clients Cut Spending

LTIMindtree reported a lower-than-expected first-quarter profit on Monday as some of its clients cut spending due to a challenging macroeconomic environment, while higher employee-related expenses ate into margins.

The IT services and consulting firm's consolidated net profit after tax rose 4.1 per cent to Rs 1,152 crore for the three months ended June 30, compared with Rs 1,107 crore a year earlier.

Analysts, on average, expected a profit of Rs 1,182 crore, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Spending cut by clients

The company saw less spending from verticals like health, lifesciences, retail, media and entertainment, while revenue from its banking, financial services and insurance segment rose a meagre 4.2 per cent from a year earlier.

Indian IT services companies have started earnings on a weaker note for the June quarter, with the country's top Tata Consultancy Services warning of uncertain near-term demand.

HCLTech and Wipro have also flagged discretionary spending cuts from clients.

LTIMindtree's earnings before interest and taxes, depreciation, and amortisation margins or EBITDA margin fell to 18.8 per cent from 19.5 per cent a year earlier, while profit margins dropped to 13.2 per cent from 14.5 per cent a year earlier.

Revenue from operations rose 13.8 per cent to Rs 8,702 crore, while total expenses jumped by nearly 15 per cent.

Last week, LTIMindtree replaced Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) in the benchmark Nifty 50 index.

Shares of the Mumbai-based IT firm ended 0.82 per cent higher on Monday ahead of results, while the benchmark Nifty 50 index gained 0.75 per cent.

