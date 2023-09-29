Lupin Gets EIR From US FDA For Its Nagpur Unit-1 Manufacturing Facility

Pharmaceutical major Lupin Limited on Friday announced that it has received the Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) for its Nagpur Unit-1 manufacturing facility that manufactures oral solid dosage forms.

The EIR was issued after the facility was inspected in July this year.

“The US FDA has determined that the inspection classification of the facility is Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI),” the company said via an exchange filing.

“We are pleased to receive the EIR with a VAI status from the US FDA for the recent inspection of our Nagpur Unit-1 facility. This achievement underscores our commitment to quality and compliance and also mirrors our core values, reaffirming our commitment to providing high-quality healthcare solutions to our patients around the world,” said Nilesh Gupta, Managing Director, Lupin.

In a separate development, last week Lupin announced that it signed an agreement to acquire five legacy brands in strategic therapy areas, which include Gastroenterology, Urology and Anti-infectives from Menarini, along with the associated trademark rights. The brands include Piclin (Picosulphate Sodium), Menoctyl (Otilonium Bromide), Sucramal O (Sucralfate + Oxetacaine), Pyridium (Phenazopyridine) and Distaclor (Cefaclor).

At the beginning of the month, the pharmaceutical company forged a collaboration with Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company (Cost Plus Drugs) and the COPD Foundation, to bolster access to healthcare by expanding the availability of Tiotropium Bromide Inhalation Powder, 18 mcg/capsule, to COPD patients in the US. Tiotropium is used to control and prevent symptoms caused by ongoing lung disease,

India formulation sales for Q1 FY24 came in at Rs 1,638.4 crore, up 10.8 per cent as compared to Rs 1,478.6 crore in Q4 FY2023; up 9.8 per cent as compared to Rs 1,492 crore in Q1 FY23; and accounted for 35% of Lupin’s global sales.

India Region Formulations sales grew by 11.6 per cent in the quarter as compared to Q4 FY2023

Notably, Lupin is the 6 th largest company in the Indian Pharmaceutical Market. The company’s market valuation is Rs 53,597.84 crore.

As of 2:41 pm, shares of the company were trading 4.35 per cent Rs 1,182.60 per share, according to BSE.