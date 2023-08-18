Mahindra & Mahindra fined: Automaker Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) has been hit with a penalty exceeding Rs 14.3 lakh for erroneous input tax credit claims made by its erstwhile subsidiary, Mahindra Vehicle Manufacturers Ltd (MVML), during the shift from the excise regime to the Goods and Services Tax (GST) framework. The penalty stems from an order issued by the Joint Commissioner of Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) and Central Excise, Pune-I Commissionerate. Following the merger of MVML into M&M, the latter is now tasked with addressing this penalty.

According to M&M's regulatory filing, the company is optimistic about a favourable outcome on appeal based on its assessment, legal provisions, and counsel's guidance.

Incorrect availing of input tax credit

The order, dated July 20, 2023, was received by M&M on August 17, 2023. The Joint Commissioner's decision was made due to MVML's incorrect availing of input tax credit during the transition phase. The order has demanded recovery of the miscalculated credit along with interest.

M&M anticipates minimal financial repercussions from the penalty and remains hopeful of a favourable resolution at the appellate level. The company's stance is rooted in its analysis of prevailing regulations and legal advice, which underpin its expectations of a positive outcome.

The penalty, though noteworthy, is unlikely to significantly impact M&M's financial standing. The automaker remains focussed on its operations and future strategies as it navigates this regulatory challenge, it said.

M&M Q1 results

Automaker Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (M&M) reported a standalone net profit of Rs 2,773.73 crore for the quarter ended June 2023 (Q1 FY24). The company has registered an exponential growth of 97.6 per cent from Rs 1,403.61 crore in the same quarter last year.

Mahindra & Mahindra's standalone revenue from operations during the first quarter of this financial year jumped 23 per cent to Rs 24,368 crore from Rs 19,813 crore year on year (YoY).

The company's operating profit or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) during Q1 FY24 increased 46.5 per cent to Rs 3,547 crore from Rs 2,421 crore YoY.

(With PTI inputs)